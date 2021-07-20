Headlines

West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2021: WBBSE to declare Class 10 result TODAY, check steps to download marksheet

Students can check their marksheet on official websites- wbresults.nic.in, and wbbse.org after the results are declared at 10 am.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2021, 08:40 AM IST

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the WBBSE Madhyamik or Class 10 result 2021 at 10 am today (July 20). Students can check their marksheet on official websites- wbresults.nic.in, and wbbse.org. Approximately 12 lakh students are awaiting their class 10 Madhyamik results.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no exams were held this year. Since the exams have been cancelled, the merit list will not be released this year and toppers will not be announced.

The minimum pass mark for the examination is 25. Those candidates who will not be happy with their results will be given the opportunity to sit for a special examination which will be held by the board.

How to check West Bengal 10th Madhyamik Result 2021: 

Step 1: Visit wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link and enter the required details

Step 3: Submit and download the Madhyamik result.

The West Bengal 10th Madhyamik Result 2021 will be derived on the basis of the 50:50 formula. While 50 per cent marks will be awarded on the basis of marks obtained in the Class 9 annual examination, the remaining 50 per cent will be derived from Class 10 internal assessment marks scored during the academic year.

