West Bengal Class 10 and Class 12 Board: Expert panel to look into exam possibilities

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Wednesday formed a 6-member panel to take a call on State Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. The schedule of the Madhyamik and HS examinations was to be announced today.

The West Bengal Higher Secondary Board formed an expert Committee to see how the exams can be conducted amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation. The panel will also evaluate all probable scenarios in case the Board exams get cancelled.

The officials of the expert committee set up by the state government have been directed to submit a report within 72 hours on the issue. The West Bengal government on Wednesday said that the Board will be announcing the revised schedule for Madhyamik or Class 10 and higher secondary or Class 12 board exams soon.

Earlier, the West Bengal government on May 27 had announced that the Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 students would be held in July and August from their respective schools.

Over 35 lakh students are expected to appear for the West Bengal Board exams. This includes 21.5 lakh students who had registered to appear for WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 exams and 14 lakh for Class 12 or WBCHSE higher secondary exams.

The CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 was cancelled yesterday after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CISCE Board has also cancelled both Class 10 and Class 12 exams.