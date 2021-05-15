West Bengal Board Exams 2021: Class 10, 12 exams postponed, revised schedule soon

West Bengal Board Exams 2021: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has postponed both, class 10 and class 12 board exams until further orders. A new date sheet and revised schedule regarding this will be announced later.

The decision to postpone the West Bengal Board Exams 2021 has been taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chief Secretary of the West Bengal education department announced the decision in a press conference.

The exam has been deferred twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now both exams have been postponed. Around 10 lakh students were expected to appear for the class 10 West Bengal Madhyamik exams 2021.

The West Bengal Board will announce new dates soon. According to the Board, the exam will be held when the situation is conducive for exams. The dates will be notified around two weeks in advance, Chief Secretary Alapan Banerjee said.

Earlier, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) had announced that the Class 10 exams would be conducted from June 1. The Council had also announced that class 12 board exams at home centers would start from June 15. However, both the exams have been put on hold now.

West Bengal has announced a complete lockdown which will come in force from Sunday, May 16 at 6 am and will continue till 6 pm on May 30. Owing to this, the government has also shut down all the schools, colleges, and other educational institutions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.