West Bengal Board Class 10 result 2019: WBBSE declares results, 86.07% pass, check @ wbbse.org

West Bengal Board Class 10 results: An estimated 86.07 percent of the 10,50,397 students passed the Madhyamik Pariksha (class 10) board examination in West Bengal, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Sougata Das of Mahammadpur Deshpran Vidyapith in Purba Midnapore district topped the madhyamik examination securing 694 out of total 700 marks with 99.94 percentage.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), president Kalyanmoy Ganguly told a press meet here that this year's 86.07 pass percentage was the highest in madhyamik examination in recent times.

Asked if results in other class 10 board examinations prompted the Madhyamik high scores as the topper got 694, the second 691 and the third and four ranked received 689 and 687 marks respectively, Ganguly said "we are not influenced by evaluation of other boards. We are following our own yardsticks. These students deservedly got such marks."

The results are available on the website wbbse.org. Purba Midnapore district registered the highest pass percentage of 96.01 percent among the districts.

How to check West Bengal class 10 board exam results online

Step 1: Log on to the website wbbse.org

Step 2: Look for a notification saying madhyamik examination results or class 10 results.

Step 3: Enter all the details including roll numbers, date of bird and other details.

Step 4: Enter submit, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Students can take a print, download or email the result for further reference.