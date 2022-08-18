WBSCTE Result 2022 DECLARED at wbscte.co.in: Check how to download here

WEBSCTE Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

West Bengal State Council of Technical Education, WEBSCTE result 2022 has been declared for the sixth-semester diploma exams for Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and HMCT exams. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their WEBSCTE Result 2022 from the official website-- wbscte.co.in.

Candidates would need their Roll number, Number (As per the admit card), and registration number to check the result. The sixth-semester exams for the diploma courses were conducted in July 2022 and the result is now released. In case of any objections against the result, candidates may contact the administration.

WEBSCTE result 2022: How to download

Go to the official website-- wbscte.co.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads 'Result of Diploma in Engg. and Tech. /Pharmacy / HMCT Exam'

Alternatively, click on the direct link mentioned above

A new login page would open

Key in your Roll number, Number (As per the admit card), and registration number

WBSCTE result 2022 will appear on the screen

Check your result and download it

Take a printout for future references.

WEBSCTE semester exams were conducted for the Sixth semester for diploma students. The results for streams including Engineering and Technology, HMCT, and Pharmacy are released.

Read: CTET 2022: CBSE is expected to release detailed notification soon, details here