Government jobs for Staff Nurse, salary up to Rs 31,852, check details here

Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) is inviting applications for Staff Nurse (Trainee) post. The recruitment is for regular appointments of 56 posts in its hospitals and dispensaries situated in the mining area of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment till May 27, 2021, through the official website of WCL, westerncoal.in.

WCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Details:

Post: Staff Nurse (Trainee) T&S Grade CNo. of Posts: 56Pay Scale: Rs 31852.56

WCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Essential Qualification: The candidates must have done 10+2. The candidate should also have an ‘A’ grade Nursing Diploma/ certificate (three years course) from a recognised institute approved by the government.

Training Period and pay: Candidates selected will be inducted as Staff Nurse (Trainee) and after successful completion of one-year training will be placed in T&S Grade ‘C’ in the initial basic. During the training period, they will be entitled to pay and allowances as applicable in t&S Grade C. The initial basic pay for T&S Grade ‘C’ is Rs 31852.56 per month. Besides the basic, they are eligible for DA and allowances and facilities as per wage agreement-X.

How to Apply: the candidate has to submit the scanned original application along with all requisite documents to recruitmentir.wcl@coalindia.in.

WCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: The selection will be based on a candidate’s relative performance in the test. The mode, venue, and date of the test shall be communicated to be shortlisted candidates through email/ WCL website.

Job Location: Maharashtra & Madhya Pradesh

Last date to apply for WCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021: May 27, 2021 (5 pm)

WCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification: Click Here