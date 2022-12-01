WBTET admit card 2022 released at wbbpeonline.com, get direct link here

File photo

The admit cards for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test or WBTET 2022 has been released by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE). Registered candidates can download the admit cards through the official website, wbbpe.org, wbbprimaryeducation.org or wbbpeonline.com.

The WBTET 2022 examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 11 at test centres across the state. To download admit card, candidates have to login using their registration number and date of birth.

WBTET admit card 2022: Steps to download

Visit official website wbbpeonline.com

Go to ‘Print/Download Admit Card’

Login using registration number and date of birth

The WBTET admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

WBTET admit card 2022: direct link

Candidates must print out their hall tickets and bring them to the exam centre as they won't be allowed to enter without presenting both the admit card and official identification with a photo.