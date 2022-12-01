Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

WBTET admit card 2022 released at wbbpeonline.com, get direct link here

The WBTET 2022 examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 11 at test centres across the state.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 03:20 PM IST

WBTET admit card 2022 released at wbbpeonline.com, get direct link here
File photo

The admit cards for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test or WBTET 2022 has been released by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE). Registered candidates can download the admit cards through the official website, wbbpe.org, wbbprimaryeducation.org or wbbpeonline.com.

The WBTET 2022 examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 11 at test centres across the state. To download admit card, candidates have to login using their registration number and date of birth. 

WBTET admit card 2022: Steps to download 

  • Visit official website wbbpeonline.com
  • Go to ‘Print/Download Admit Card’
  • Login using registration number and date of birth
  • The WBTET admit card will appear on screen
  • Download and take a printout.

WBTET admit card 2022: direct link

Candidates must print out their hall tickets and bring them to the exam centre as they won't be allowed to enter without presenting both the admit card and official identification with a photo.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 companies expected to continue layoffs in Tech sector in 2023
Are you planning a winter trip? Here are 5 mesmerising places to explore
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022
Aindrila Sharma death: Know more about Bengali actress who passed away at 24
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Board exam 2023: Delhi government announces Pre-board exam dates for CBSE class 10, 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.