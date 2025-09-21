Add DNA as a Preferred Source
WBSSC Answer Key 2025 for SLST Class 11-12 released at westbengalssc.com; submit objections by...

The exam was conducted on September 14, 2025, with 2,29,497 candidates appearing across the state for recruitment in government-aided schools.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 09:14 AM IST

WBSSC Answer Key 2025 for SLST Class 11-12 released at westbengalssc.com; submit objections by...
The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has published the answer key for the 2025 WBSSC exam for Classes 11 and 12. Candidates can chack and download WBSSC Answer Key 2025 for classes 11, 12 from the official website - westbengalssc.com. The exam was conducted on September 14, 2025, with 2,29,497 candidates appearing across the state for recruitment in government-aided schools.

 

The objection window opened on 20 September 2025 and will remain open until 25 September 2025. Candidates who want to raise objections must pay Rs 100 per question. Each objection must include at least two valid academic references.

Objections should be submitted through the login page of the application portal. If the expert committee finds an objection valid, the fee will be refunded.

WBSSC Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

  • Go to the official website of WBSSC, westbengalssc.com
  • Click on the answer key link 
  • Click on the WBSSC Answer Key 2025 for classes 11, 12 link.
  • A PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.
  • Download and keep a hard copy for further need.
