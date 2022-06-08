WBPCS WBCS Main Answer Key 2021 released: Last date to raise objection, other details

WBPSC WBCS mains answer key 2021 out

WBPCS WBCS Main Answer Key 2021: The WB Civil Service Main Exam 2021 answer key has been released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC). Candidates who took the West Bengal Civil Services examination 2021 can check and download the WBCS answer key 2021 from the official website of WBPSC - wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBCS Mains 2021 was conducted in the month of May. Candidates can raise objections, if any, at wbpsc.gov.in. The window to raise objections regarding the WBPSC WBCDS exam 2021 is between June 10 to June 16.



WBPSC WBCS Mains Answer Key 2021: How to Download

Visit the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in

Click on ‘ANSWER KEY OF PAPER 3 TO PAPER 6 OF WBCS (EXE) (MAIN) EXAMINATION.2021 flashing under what’s a new section on the homepage

You will be redirected to the new page where you will get the PDF of answer key

Download WBPSC WBCS Mains Answer Key 2021 and save it for future reference



A total of 3833 candidates appeared for the WBPSC Civil Services Mains examination. In case, candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they can raise objections from June 10 to 16, 2022. Any request made after this period will not be considered by the West Bengal Public Service Commission.

