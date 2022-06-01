WBPSC Prelims admit card 2022 released on wbpsc.gov.in, check steps to download

File Photo

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card/hall ticket for the West Bengal Civil Service preliminary exam 2022. The WBPSC preliminary exam will take place on June 19, 2022.

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards by visiting the official website of WBPSC - www.wbpsc.gov.in. It is important to note that the WBPSC preliminary exam will be held at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres. The examination will be conducted from 12 pm to 2:30 pm.

WBPSC Prelims admit card 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBPSC - www.wbpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Download Admit Card' link under the 'Candidate's Corner' on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your required details (roll number, date of birth) to log in

Step 4: Click on login after which you will be able to access your admit card.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future use.



Candidates are instructed to check the details noted on the admit card and make sure there are no factual or spelling errors.

The official notice says that candidates should carry two copies of identical stamp size photographs along with a document and a hard copy of the e-admit card to the exam centre. A soft copy of the admit card will not be tolerated in the exam hall.