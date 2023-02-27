Search icon
WBPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: WBPSC CSE registration to begin on February 28 at wbpsc.gov.in, know how to apply

Candidates can apply for the WBPSC CSE 2023 through the official website at wbpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is March 21, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 07:31 AM IST

File photo

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) registration process for Civil Service (Executive) Examination 2023 is to begin on February 28, 2023. Candidates can apply for the WBPSC CSE 2023 through the official website at wbpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is March 21, 2023.  

WB Civil Service (Executive) Exam 2023: Check important dates

  • Commencement of submission of online application:  28th February, 2023
  • Closing date for submission of online application: 21st March, 2023 (upto 3:00 pm)
  • Closing date for submission of fees online: 21st March, 2023 (upto 3:00 pm)
  • Closing date for submission of fees offline: 22nd March, 2023

WBPSC CSE Application Form 2023: how to apply

  • Visit the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in.
  • Click on the registration link. Register yourself with basic details.
  • Enter details on the application form. 
  • Upload the necessary scanned document.
  • Pay the fee and submit the application form.
  • Take a printout of it for future reference.

The WBPSC CSE exam will have two parts – Written Examination and the Personality Test. The Preliminary Examination will consist of only one paper, viz., a paper on “General Studies”. 

“The Main Examination shall consist of six Compulsory papers and one optional subject consisting of two papers (Only for candidates applying for group A and / or B) to be chosen by the candidates from the list of optional subjects given below. There will be two papers of the optional subject of 200 marks each. Each paper, Compulsory or Optional, will carry 200 marks and will be of 3 hours duration,” reads the official notification. 

