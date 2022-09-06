WBJEE Counselling 2022 first allotment list to be out TOMORROW at wbjee.nic.in: Check details here

WBJEE Counselling 2022 | Photo: PTI

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE Board will release the WBJEE Counseling 2022 first seat allotment list on September 7 at the official website-- wbjee.nic.in. The allotment list will be released for those candidates who successfully passed the WBJEE 2022 Exam and have registered for counselling.

Once the WBJEE Counselling 2022 first seat allotment result is released, authorities will also commence the seat acceptance fee process and report to the allotted institutions for document verification and admission.

The last date to complete the entire process in by September 12 at 6 pm. The candidates who are allotted institutes will have to contact their respective institutes for timings and detailed requirements for admission as mentioned in the schedule.

WBJEE 2022: Counseling schedule

The registrations for the first seat allotment began on August 28 when candidates had to register, pay the fee, and complete the choice locking and choice filling process. The last date to complete the process was on September 1.

