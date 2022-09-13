JEE Main 2022, Architecture counselling schedule released by WBJEEB: Complete schedule, important documents and more

WBJEEB 2022 | Photo: PTI

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has declared the counselling dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) and Architecture candidates at the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in. The WBJEE 2022 counselling registration for JEE Main, Architecture candidates is scheduled for September 29.

The WBJEE round one seat allotment result was announced on September 7, and the last date for paying the seat acceptance fee is September 12. The round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on September 15.

WBJEE 2022: Complete counselling schedule

Registration, payment, choice filling- September 29 to October 11

Choice filling, choice locking- October 10 to 11

Round one seat allotment result- October 14

Payment of seat acceptance fee- October 14 to 17

Round 2 seat allotment result- October 20

Payment of seat acceptance fee- October 20 to 22.

WBJEE Counselling 2022: How to register

Visit official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the 'Registration and Choice Filling' link

Log in and register online by filling out the application form as instructed

Pay for the WBJEE 2022 counselling

Select the preferred college and course

Submit the West Bengal JEE counselling registration form.

WBJEE Counselling 2022: List of important documents

Class 10 admit card or Birth Certificate for verification of date of birth

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Domicile certificate for West Bengal domiciled candidates

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

TFW Certificate (if applicable).

