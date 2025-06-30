The announcement of the WBJEE 2025 results has been postponed, primarily due to a legal issue concerning the OBC (Other Backward Classes) reservation policy in the state.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is likely to announce the WBJEE 2025 results in early July. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download their results by logging in to the official websites at wbjeeb.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in. To log in, they will need their application number along with either their password or date of birth.

The WBJEE 2025 result will include important information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, overall rank, total marks, and individual scores in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Candidates who qualify in the WBJEE exam can seek admission into various undergraduate courses in engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy across colleges in West Bengal. This year, the WBJEE exam was held on April 27, 2025.

On June 17, the Calcutta High Court issued an interim stay on several executive orders from the West Bengal government. These orders provided reservation benefits to 140 sub-groups within the OBC-A and OBC-B categories. The stay was issued shortly after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee presented a revised OBC list in the West Bengal Assembly. The opposition BJP strongly opposed the move, alleging that many newly included communities on the list were from the Muslim population.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by Amal Chandra Das, who challenged the legality of the new OBC list. A division bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Rajasekhar Mantha decided that all executive notifications issued between May 8 and June 13 related to the OBC list would be suspended until July 31, pending a thorough review.

How to download WBJEE result 2025?

Follow the given steps to download the result when announced

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the WBJEE 2025 examination tab.

Step 3: Click on the result or scorecard download link.

Step 4: Enter your credentials and log in.

Step 5: Check and download the result.