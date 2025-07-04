Twitter
HomeEducation

EDUCATION

WBJEE Result 2025 delayed? Latest update on West Bengal JEE scorecards release date

The WBJEE 2025 result will have information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, overall rank, total marks, and individual scores in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jul 04, 2025, 12:44 PM IST

WBJEE Result 2025 delayed? Latest update on West Bengal JEE scorecards release date

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is yet to release the scorecard for the WBJEE 2025 Exam. Since WBJEE delayed the result declaration, more than one lakh applicants who appeared for the exam are still awaiting their results. According to past trends, WBJEEB results are announced within 20–48 days after the exam. However, as per various media trends, the WBJEE 2025 result is expected to be released in July. However, no official update has been released yet. The WBJEE 2025 result will have information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, overall rank, total marks, and individual scores in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. 

The exam was conducted on April 28, 2025, this year, and students are expecting their results by the end of May or the beginning of June. Once released, candidates can check their WBJEEB results on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2025 was held on April 27, 2025, in two shifts, from 11 am to 1 pm, and from 2 pm to 4 pm

WBJEE Results 2025: Steps to download

  • 1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
  • 2. Click on the WBJEE 2025 examination tab available on the home page
  • 3. Click on the result or scorecard download link.
  • 4. Key in your credentials and log in.
  • 5. Check and download the result.
