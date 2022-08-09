Search icon
WBJEE Counselling 2022: Registration to begin soon at wbjeeb.nic.in, details here

WBJEE Counselling 2022 dates to be released soon at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 04:33 PM IST

WBJEE Counselling 2022 | Photo: PTI

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the notification for the WBJEE counselling 2022 and the dates for WBJEE counselling dates 2022 will be released soon on the official website--wbjeeb.nic.in.  The WBJEE is conducted to give admission to candidates in UG courses. Since JEE Mains result for both sessions is now released, WBJEEB will shortly commence the counselling process.

WBJEE 2022: Important details

As per the WBJEE Counselling notice 2022, the counselling will be conducted in two phases. Phase-1 counselling will be held for WBJEE-2022 rank holders for admission into Engineering/Technology/ Pharmacy courses. Phase 2 counselling will be held for WBJEE 2022 rank holders for admission into the Architecture course and for JEE Mains rank holders for admission in seats reserved for JEE main candidates in various courses. WBJEEB has released the rules for Phase 1 counselling and the rules and set of norms for Phase 2 counselling will be released separately.

WBJEE 2022: Registration details 

Candidates will have to register for counselling. Any candidates who fail to register within the pre-declared period of registration will not be considered for allotment of any seat at any rounds. Candidates will also have to pay an application fees of Rs 500, which is non-refundable.  

