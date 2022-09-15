Search icon
WBJEE Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result declared at wbjee.nic.in, get direct link here

The WBJEE counselling 2022 process will end on September 19, 2022 (6 pm).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 03:24 PM IST

File photo

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEE Board) has released the round 2 seat allotment result today (September 15). Candidates can go through the WBJEE counselling round 2 seat allotment result on the official website – wbjee.nic.in. Candidates have to enter the roll number and date of birth to check the seat allotment result.

Candidates who did not get through the first round can check the WBJEE counselling round 2 seat allotment list. The last date for the WBJEE counselling 2022 process is September 19, 2022 (6 pm). 

The opt for a mop-up round, payment of the mop-up round fee, and choice filling will be held from September 21 to September 23. The choice filling and choice locking process will be conducted on September 23. WBJEE will release the result of the mop-up round seat allotment on September 27.

WBJEE 2022 round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check

  • Go to the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.
  • Click on the 'seat allotment result round 2 for WBJEE 2022 counselling' link
  • Enter the required details mentioned above
  • The result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and take a printout for future reference

WBJEE round 2 seat allotment result Direct link

