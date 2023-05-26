Search icon
WBJEE 2023 result to be declared shortly at wbjeeb.nic.in, know how to download scores

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) has already released the WBJEE Final Answer Key 2023 on May 26. Candidates can download WBJEE 2023 final answer key from the official website - wbjee.nic.in.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is all set to announce the WBJEE 2023 result at 2.30 pm today (May 26) for admission to various disciplines such as engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy degree courses in the universities and colleges. Candidates will be able to download the scorecard for West Bengal WBJEE from 4 PM onwards. West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) has already released the WBJEE Final Answer Key 2023 on May 26. Candidates can download WBJEE 2023 final answer key from the official website - wbjee.nic.in. 

Scoring and ranking to be done on these final answer keys. The WBJEE 2023 exam was held on April 30, 2023 in an OMR-based mode.

WBJEE 2023 final answer key: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in
  • Click on WBJEE 2023 final answer key
  • Check and download the final answer key
  • Take a printout for future reference

