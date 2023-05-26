WBJEE 2023 result DECLARED at wbjeeb.nic.in, DIRECT LINK here

File photo

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE 2023 result today (May 26) for admission to various disciplines such as engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy degree courses in universities and colleges. Candidates can download the scorecard for West Bengal WBJEE from 4 PM onwards. West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) has already released the WBJEE Final Answer Key 2023 on May 26. Candidates can download WBJEE 2023 final answer key from the official website - wbjee.nic.in. Scoring and ranking are done on the basis of these final answer keys. The WBJEE 2023 exam was held on April 30, 2023 in an OMR-based mode.

WBJEE 2023 final answer key: Steps to download

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on WBJEE 2023 final answer key

Check and download the final answer key

Take a printout for future reference

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is the OMR based exam held for the admission to undergraduate academic courses in Engineer/Technology, Pharmacy, Architecture of different Universities / Colleges in West Bengal.