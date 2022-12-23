WBJEE 2023 registration begins at wbjeeb.nic.in, check eligibility and how to apply

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 12:01 PM IST
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) to begin the application process for WBJEE 2023 today, December 23. Interested candidates can register for WBJEE 2023 through the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2023 entrance examination will be conducted on April 30.
WBJEE 2023 Eligibility Criteria:
The candidates should have completed or appeared in Class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognised board/institution. The age of the candidate should not be less than 17 years and the upper age limit should not be more than 25 years as on December 31, 2023.
WBJEE Form Fill Up 2023: How To Apply
- Visit the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in
- Click on the WBJEE 2023 registration link and generate login credentials
- Complete the application process and cross-verify details
- Upload the required documents and pay the WBJEE 2023 application fee
- Submit the application form and download the confirmation page
WBJEE 2023 application process: according to the information bulletin
- - Application for the examination must be done online only. No printed application form is available
- - Fill up the application form available online only at www.wbjeeb.nic.in
- - Do not attempt to make any duplicate application
- - It is essential to have a valid mobile number and a unique valid email ID.
- - Once the registration details i.e., name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender, domicile and date of birth are entered and submitted, this information cannot be changed/modified/edited.