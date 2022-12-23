WBJEE 2023 registration begins at wbjeeb.nic.in, check eligibility and how to apply

File photo

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) to begin the application process for WBJEE 2023 today, December 23. Interested candidates can register for WBJEE 2023 through the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2023 entrance examination will be conducted on April 30.

WBJEE 2023 Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates should have completed or appeared in Class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognised board/institution. The age of the candidate should not be less than 17 years and the upper age limit should not be more than 25 years as on December 31, 2023.

WBJEE Form Fill Up 2023: How To Apply

Visit the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the WBJEE 2023 registration link and generate login credentials

Complete the application process and cross-verify details

Upload the required documents and pay the WBJEE 2023 application fee

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page

WBJEE 2023 application process: according to the information bulletin