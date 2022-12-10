WBJEE 2023 Information Bulletin released at wbjee.nic.in, exam on April 30

File photo

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board or WBJEE has released the exam date for WBJEE 2023. As per schedule, WBJEE Exam 2023 will be conducted in the month of April. The information bulletin is available on the official website, wbjee.nic.in.

As per the information bulletin, the exam will be held on April 30. Paper I Mathematics will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Paper II (Physics & Chemistry) will be conducted from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The bulletin reads, “WBJEEB will conduct OMR based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2023) for admission in the academic session 2023-24 for Undergraduate Courses in Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self-Financing Engineering/Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.”

All questions will be Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), with four options against each question. There will be three categories of questions in each subject.

