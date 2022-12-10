Search icon
WBJEE 2023 Information Bulletin released at wbjee.nic.in, exam on April 30

The exam will be held on April 30, 2023 in two shifts – Paper I is Mathematics and Paper 2 is Chemistry and Physics.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 07:18 AM IST

File photo

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board or WBJEE has released the exam date for WBJEE 2023. As per schedule, WBJEE Exam 2023 will be conducted in the month of April. The information bulletin is available on the official website, wbjee.nic.in.

As per the information bulletin, the exam will be held on April 30. Paper I Mathematics will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Paper II (Physics & Chemistry) will be conducted from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. 

The bulletin reads, “WBJEEB will conduct OMR based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2023) for admission in the academic session 2023-24 for Undergraduate Courses in Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self-Financing Engineering/Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.”

The exam will be conducted on April 30, 2023 in two shifts – Paper I is Mathematics which would be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper 2 is Chemistry and Physics from 2 pm to 4 pm. However, the date is tentative and may get changed under circumstances.

All questions will be Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), with four options against each question. There will be three categories of questions in each subject.

WBJEE 2023 Bulletin – Direct Link to Download

WBJEE 2023 Notification: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website – wbjee.nic.in
  • Click on “Bulletin WBJEE-2023_Final (08.12.2022)”
  • The bulletin will appear on the screen
  • Download the bulletin and keep a copy if needed
