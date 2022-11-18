Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

WBJEE 2023 to be conducted on THIS date, check exam date here

WBJEE is conducted for admissions to various colleges and universities in West Bengal for architecture and engineering courses.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 01:19 PM IST

WBJEE 2023 to be conducted on THIS date, check exam date here
File photo

WBJEE 2023 Exam dates has been released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) for admission to Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses. WBJEE 2023 Exam will be held on April 20 (Sunday), 2023.

Information bulletin for the entrance exam will be available on wbjeeb.nic.in and registrations process will be done through the official website.

“WBJEE-2023 for admission in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses of different Universities and Colleges in West Bengal will be held on April 30, 2023 (Sunday). Aspiring candidates are requested to go through the Board's website at www.wbjeeb.nic.in/ www.wbjeeb.in time to time for details,” reads the WBJEEB press release.

WBJEE conducts both the entrance examination and counselling for admission to Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses at participating institutions of the state.

Apart from WBJEE, the national exam JEE Main is taken into consideration for admission to engineering programs.

Candidates must pass the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) or JEE Main Paper 2 to be admitted to the Architecture program.

Also Read: UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP to release Class 10th, 12th date sheet soon at upmsp.edu.in

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Allu Arjun poses with BSF Jawans, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya
30 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra: From speech in rain to tying Sonia Gandhi’s laces, viral moments of Rahul Gandhi
LinkedIn study reveals which connections are better when searching for a job
Doctor G, Kantara Hindi, Code Name Tiranga: How this week's releases performed at the box office
Preksha Mehta to Sejal Sharma: Death by suicide in Indian showbiz
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Admit Card 2022 expected to be released soon on regional websites
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.