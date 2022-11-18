WBJEE 2023 to be conducted on THIS date, check exam date here

File photo

WBJEE 2023 Exam dates has been released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) for admission to Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses. WBJEE 2023 Exam will be held on April 20 (Sunday), 2023.

Information bulletin for the entrance exam will be available on wbjeeb.nic.in and registrations process will be done through the official website.

“WBJEE-2023 for admission in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses of different Universities and Colleges in West Bengal will be held on April 30, 2023 (Sunday). Aspiring candidates are requested to go through the Board's website at www.wbjeeb.nic.in/ www.wbjeeb.in time to time for details,” reads the WBJEEB press release.

WBJEE conducts both the entrance examination and counselling for admission to Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses at participating institutions of the state.

Apart from WBJEE, the national exam JEE Main is taken into consideration for admission to engineering programs.

Candidates must pass the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) or JEE Main Paper 2 to be admitted to the Architecture program.

Also Read: UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP to release Class 10th, 12th date sheet soon at upmsp.edu.in