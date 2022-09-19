Search icon
WBJEE 2022 round 2 seat allotment result OUT at admissions.nic.in/wbjeeb: Here's all important details

WBJEE 2022 counselling process is being conducted at admissions.nic.in/wbjeeb.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 08:53 PM IST

WBJEE 2022| Photo: PTI

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released round 2 seat allotment result 2022, opening and closing ranks institute-wise. The opening and closing ranks in engineering institutes varied from 1000 to 80,000 (approx).  The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022) counselling process is under-process at the official website-- admissions.nic.in/wbjeeb. 

WBJEE Round 2 Counselling: Steps to check opening, closing ranks

  • Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in
  • Click on the WBJEE admission process link
  • The college-wise opening and closing rank will appear on the screen
  • Take admission to the college according to your rank.

WBJEEB is conducting the WBJEE 2022 counselling process for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state of West Bengal.

Read: CUET UG 2022: West Bengal state universities not using CUET for admission to UG courses

