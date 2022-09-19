WBJEE 2022 round 2 seat allotment result OUT at admissions.nic.in/wbjeeb: Here's all important details

WBJEE 2022| Photo: PTI

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released round 2 seat allotment result 2022, opening and closing ranks institute-wise. The opening and closing ranks in engineering institutes varied from 1000 to 80,000 (approx). The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022) counselling process is under-process at the official website-- admissions.nic.in/wbjeeb.

WBJEE Round 2 Counselling: Steps to check opening, closing ranks

Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the WBJEE admission process link

The college-wise opening and closing rank will appear on the screen

Take admission to the college according to your rank.

WBJEEB is conducting the WBJEE 2022 counselling process for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state of West Bengal.

