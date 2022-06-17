WBJEE 2022 Result: West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam result TODAY at 2.30pm, know how to check scores at wbjeeb.nic.in

File photo

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is all set to declare the results of WBJEE 2022 soon. The result of WBJEE 2022 will be declared today (June 17, 2022) at 2.30pm and scorecards to be available at 4 pm. After they are released, candidates will be able to check their WBJEE 2022 results on wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in.

"The results in the form of a downloadable rank card of WBJEE 2022 will be available from the board's website- wbjeeb.nic.in/ wbjeeb.in from June 17 at 4 PM onwards," the board statement mentioned.

WBJEE 2022 Result: Steps to download the result

Step 1: Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Once results are announced, click on the link reading "WBJEE Result 2022" on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, enter your credentials and click on the submit button.

Step 4: The WBJEE Result 2022 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download your result and keep a printout of the same for future use.

WBJEE 2022 Result: Click here for the official notice

A total of 65,170 students appeared for WBJEE 2022 exam which was held on April 30, 2022, in an offline mode. It is also important to note that to access the results, students will have to submit their application number and date of birth as noted on the admit card.

Through WBJEE, students will get admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture at different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in West Bengal.