WBJEE 2022 Result expected to be declared today on wbjeeb.nic.in

File photo

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) to declare the result of WBJEE 2022 soon. As per media reports, WBJEE result 2022 likely to be declared today, on June 10, 2022. However, no official date for the WBJEE result has been announced yet. Once released, candidates will be able to check their WBJEE Results online on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2022 exam was held on April 30, 2022. As per last few years' trends, in 2021, the WBJEE result was released on August 6 and the exam was conducted on July 17 last year. In 2020 the WB JEE exam was held on February 2 and the WBJEE result was declared on August 7. This year, WBJEE exam 2022 was conducted in offline mode on April 30, 2022.

WBJEE 2022: Steps to download