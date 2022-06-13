WBJEE 2022 result date, time: West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam result to be declared on June 17 at wbjeeb.nic.in

File photo

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) to declare the result of WBJEE 2022 soon. WBJEE result 2022 likely to be declared on June 17, 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to check their WBJEE Results online on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEEB has announced WBJEE 2022 result date on June 11, 2022 "The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2022 (WBJEE 2022) for admission into Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities/ Colleges in West Bengal will be declared on Friday, 17th June 2022."

WBJEE 2022 exam was held on April 30, 2022 in an offline mode. As per last few years' trends, in 2021, the WBJEE result was released on August 6 and the exam was conducted on July 17 last year. In 2020 the WB JEE exam was held on February 2 and the WBJEE result was declared on August 7. This year, WBJEE exam 2022 was conducted in offline mode on April 30, 2022.

WBJEE 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on WBJEE result link

Edit required details – roll number, other credentials

WBJEE result will appear on the screen

Download and take a print out

Through WBJEE, students will get admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in West Bengal.