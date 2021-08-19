WBJEE 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result declared on wbjeeb.nic.in â€“ Direct link

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result. WBJEE 2021 Seat Allotment result can be checked on wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2021 counselling process began on August 13 after the result was declared on August 6, 2021.

“Round 1 allotment result is declared. Complete paying seat acceptance fee and admission after document verification by August 24,” the Board has said.

Candidates who have qualified WBJEE 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment list will now need to confirm their admission by paying the seat acceptance fee. The candidate would also have to report to the institute for document verification.

What after WBJEE seat allotment list out?

- Submit the seat acceptance fee

- Contact the allotted institute, visit their website to enquire about their timing and other requirements

- For admission, visit the institute with the rank card, allotment letter, documents, and other preparations

- The WBJEE- 2021 was conducted on July 17. The Model answer Key was published on July 21. WBJEE is conducted every year for admission in Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy/ Architecture courses.

Important dates:

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 19, 2021

Verification of documents and submit seat acceptance fee: August 19 and 21 to 24, 2021

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: August 27, 2021