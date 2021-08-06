WBJEE 2021 Result DECLARED on wbjeeb.nic.in: Check direct link, steps to download

The much-awaited results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 were declared today. Candidates who appeared for WBJEE 2021 can check their results on wbjeeb.nic.in from 3 pm onwards.

WBJEE Result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website which is wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads WBJEE result 2021

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as registration number, roll number, etc

Step 4: Your WBJEE 2021 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future use.