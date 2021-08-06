WBJEE 2021 Result DECLARED on wbjeeb.nic.in: Check direct link, steps to download
The much-awaited results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 were declared today. Candidates who appeared for WBJEE 2021 can check their results on wbjeeb.nic.in from 3 pm onwards.
WBJEE Result: Steps to check
Step 1: Visit the official website which is wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads WBJEE result 2021
Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as registration number, roll number, etc
Step 4: Your WBJEE 2021 result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future use.