WBJEE 2019: First round seat allotment result will be declared on July 3, check @wbjeeb.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 03, 2019, 11:18 AM IST

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination(WBJEE) will release the first round seat allotment result on July 3, 2019. The candidates can check their result on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

The results for the second round of counselling will be declared on July 9 and that of the third round of counselling will be declared on July 13.

1.5 lakh students gave the examination for admission to engineering colleges in government and private colleges across West Bengal. 

The results came out on 20th June. 

The examination was conducted on 26th May.

Soham Mistry of Durgapur topped the exam. Out of the 10 candidates who topped WBJEE, 5 candidates were from Kolkata

Steps to check the results:

Step 1. Visit the official website-wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link which says first round seat allotment result 2019.

Step 3. A list will appear with the name of the candidates.

Step 4. Download for future reference. 

About the WBJEE 2019:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board was formed in the year 1962 for the purpose of holding Common Entrance Examinations for admission to the Undergraduate Level Engineering Courses in the State of West Bengal. The endeavour of the Board has always been directed towards enhancement of transparency in conducting Common Entrance Examinations for various professional Undergraduate and Postgraduate level courses in the State through effective state-of-the-art technology.

