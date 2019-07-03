Headlines

Education

WBJEE 2019: First round seat allotment result declared, check @ wbjeeb.nic.in

First round seat allotment result for WBJEE 2019 released.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 04, 2019, 03:32 AM IST

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE)  released the first round seat allotment result on July 3, 2019. The candidates can check their result on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in The results for the second round of counselling will be declared on July 9 and that of the third round of counselling will be declared on July 13.

Around 1.5 lakh students appeared in the examination for admission to engineering colleges in government and private colleges across West Bengal. 

The examination was conducted on May 26. The results were declared out on June 20.  Soham Mistry of Durgapur topped the exam. Out of the 10 candidates who topped WBJEE, 5 candidates were from Kolkata.

Steps to check the seat allotment results: 

Step 1. Log on to the official website-wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Under "Important Links" section, click on the link - 'WBJEE Counselling 2019'. 

Step 3: A new window will open. Click on the link-  " View Seat Allotment Result For Round 1"

Step 3. Click on 'View Seat Allotment Result and Pay Seat Acceptance Fee".

Step 4. Enter Roll no, password and security pin and enter

Step 8. Seat allotment list will appear on the screen.

Step 9. Download your seat allotment result for future reference and proceed to pay the fees. 

 About WBJEE 2019:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board was formed in the year 1962 for the purpose of holding Common Entrance Examinations for admission to the Undergraduate Level Engineering Courses in the State of West Bengal. The endeavour of the Board has always been directed towards enhancement of transparency in conducting Common Entrance Examinations for various professional Undergraduate and Postgraduate level courses in the State through effective state-of-the-art technology.

