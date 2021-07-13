WBCHSE West Bengal Class 12 Board Result 2021 to be declared on THIS date - Check details

West Bengal class 12 board result

West Bengal Class 12 Result 2021: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Tuesday announced that the class 12 (HS) board results 2021 will be declared on July 22, 2021, Thursday at 3 pm.

A press conference will be held at the Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council, where the West Bengal class 12 board results would be announced.

"All the Heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorised representatives are requested to collect HS mark-sheets and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camps from 11.00 am onwards on 23/07/2021 and issue the same to concerned guardians/candidates as early as possible maintaining proper protocol and social distancing," stated an official notification.

How to check class 12 board results

Students can check West Bengal class 12 board results through the following websites on July 22 from 4.00 pm onwards.

www.wbresults.nic.in

www.exametc.com

www.results.shiksha

www.westbengal.shiksha

www.indiaresults.com

www.technoindiagroup.com

www.jagranjosh.com

www.abpeducation.com

West Bengal Class 12 evaluation criteria

For class 12th results, the Bengal board had decided that it would be based on the performance of the students in class 10th, class 11th and class 12th internal exams. The board has adopted a 40:60 ratio for marking class 12 students. 40 per cent will come from the best of four from the class 10 mark sheet. 60 per cent will come from Class 11 annual exams + practical /project of class 12 which had happened before COVID second wave.

West Bengal Class 10 Board Result 2021

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare class 10 board results by July 31. For Class 10, the board has decided to adopt a 50:50 formula to arrive at results. While 50 per cent marks will be awarded on the basis of marks obtained in Class 9 annual examination, the remaining 50 per cent will be derived from Class 10 internal assessment marks scored during the academic year.

The state government had, on June 7, cancelled both class 10, 12 board exams this year because of the prevailing Covid-19 situation.