Education

WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020: Results to be declared today at 3:30 PM, check @wbresults.nic.in

According to the state board, the result will be declared at 3.30 PM on July 17.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2020, 10:38 AM IST

The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will release the results for West Bengal class 12 board results on Friday. 

According to the state board, the result will be declared at 3.30 PM on July 17.

Concerned candidates can check the results on the official website-wbresults.nic.in

Other websites that students can access for the results are--wbchse.nic.in., exametc.com; results.shiksha; westbengal.shiksha; west-bengal.indiaresults.com.

It must be noted that students must pick up their original mark sheet from their schools. The results declared online will be provisional in nature.

Students can access the results via various methods.

For instance, students can check their results via SMS. Candidates have to type WB12roll number and send it to  5676750 or 58888.

Alternatively, students can type WB12 space<Roll number> and send it to 54242 or type  WB12 space<Roll number> and send it to 5676750

Meanwhile, the students can also access the result via the Android App.

Here are the steps:

Step 1: Open the play store and install WBCHSE Results 2020' app

Step 2. After opening the app, a login window will appear on the screen.

Step 3. Enter the roll number, registration number, and all other necessary details.

Step 4. Enter the CAPTCHA.

Step 5. Submit the details.

Step6. The results will be displayed on the screen.

Here are the steps to access the West Bengal 12th Result 2020 on the official website:

Step 1. Visit the official website-wbresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the result link-'WB clas 12 results 2020'

Step 3. Enter the necessary details like date of birth, roll number.

Step 4. The result will be displayed on the screen.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks in the cancelled papers can approach the council which will conduct the examinations once the pandemic subsides.

It is to be noted that certain exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exams which were cancelled were physics, accountancy, chemistry, economics, journalism and mass communication, and statistics, geography.

For the assessment of the cancelled papers, the council will take into consideration the marks obtained in already conducted papers. In this case, the highest marks obtained in a certain paper will be taken into consideration for the cancelled papers. 

