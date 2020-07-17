WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020: Bengal Board Class 12th results declared at wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday declared the results of Uccha Madhyamik exam or Higher Secondary examination. The Weste Bengal Board Class 12th results were declared by WBCHSE President Mahua Das and is available at its official website wbresults.nic.in from 4 pm.

Out of 6.8 lakh total students, 7,61,583 have cleared the Uccha Madhyamik exam, recording a pass percentage of 90.13%. No merit list will be released by the WBCHSE this year.

Boys have outperformed girls again this year by registering a pass percentage of 90.44 against 90% pass rate of female students.

Here is how students can check their results at @wbresults.nic.in:

Step 1. Log on to official website-wbresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the result link- 'West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Examination - 2020'

Step 3. Enter the necessary details like roll number and registration number and press submit.

Step 4. The result will be displayed on the screen.

Kolkata has topped among the districts, followed by East Midnapore and West Midnapore at second and third position respectively. WBCHSE West Bengal will distribute its HS mark sheets across 52 camps on July 31 from 2 pm.

A digital copy of marksheet can be downloaded at wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks in the cancelled papers can approach the council which will conduct the examinations once the pandemic subsides.

It is to be noted that certain exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exams which were cancelled were physics, accountancy, chemistry, economics, journalism and mass communication, and statistics, geography.

For the assessment of the cancelled papers, the council has taken into consideration the marks obtained in already conducted papers. In this case, the highest marks obtained in a certain paper will be taken into consideration for the cancelled papers.