WBCHSE HS Result 2026: West Bengal class 12 result declared at wbchse.wb.gov.in, check how to download scorecard

West Bengal Class 12 HS Result 2026 was released by WBCHSE on May 14. Over 7 lakh students can check provisional marksheets online from 11 AM via wbchse.wb.gov.in or result.wb.gov.in.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) Result 2026 on May 14, 2026, at 10:30 AM. Students can access their results online starting from 11 AM onwards. This year, over 7 lakh students appeared for the state’s Higher Secondary examinations, eagerly awaiting their scores.

The board has made provisions for students to check and download provisional mark sheets from the official portals. These online results will serve as temporary documents until the original certificates are distributed.

How to Access the WBCHSE HS Result 2026

Students can check their results on the official WBCHSE websites:

wbchse.wb.gov.in result.wb.gov.in

Steps to check the result on the website

Follow this step-by-step guide to access your West Bengal Class 12 result:

Step 1. Visit the official WBCHSE website: wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2. Navigate to the "Students" section and click on the "Results" option.

Step 3. Click on the link that says "Click here for results portal" .

Step 4. Enter your roll number and registration details as printed on your admit card.

Step 5. Click on "Submit" to view your digital marksheet.

Step 6. Download and save the result file for future reference

Additional Information on Results

Along with individual results, the WBCHSE is expected to release comprehensive statistics, including overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, topper details, and stream-wise data. These insights provide a broader picture of the board exam performance across West Bengal.

The provisional mark sheet can be used for immediate admission processes to colleges or higher education institutions until the official certificates are issued by schools. Students are encouraged to download and keep a copy of their results safely for reference.

Key Takeaways

The release of the WBCHSE HS Result 2026 marks a significant milestone for students, families, and educational institutions across the state. With multiple online portals available, students can quickly access their results, while schools will facilitate the distribution of original documents shortly thereafter. This streamlined process ensures that students can plan their next academic steps without delays.