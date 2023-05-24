WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2023 released at wbresults.nic.in, check direct link

File Photo

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Class 12th Board Exam Results were declared today - May 24, 2023, at 12 pm. Students will be able to check their scores starting from 12:30 pm after the results are declared via a press conference.

The council will also release details like pass percentage, name of the toppers, the best-performing districts, etc. The WBCHSE Class 12th Board Exam was held from March 14 to 17, 2023. The online result today is provisional, and the council will distribute the hard copy mark sheets on May 31, 2023.

WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2023 Direct Link To Check Scores

WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2023: Websites to check scores

www.wbchse.wb.gov.in

www.wbresults.nic.in

WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023: Step-by-step process to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites: www.wbresults.nic.in and www.wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination Result 2023' link.

Step 3: Provide your roll number and other necessary details.

Step 4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step 5: View your WBCHSE 12th Result 2023.

Step 6: Download and save the West Bengal HS Result 2023.

Step 7: Print the results for future use.

Students can also check their results by downloading the Mobile App ‘WBCHSE Results 2023’ from Google Play Store. In 2022, the overall pass percentage in WBCHSE Class 12 was 88.44 percent. 90.19 percent of boys cleared the West Bengal Class 12 board exam while the passing percentage of girls was 86.9 percent.