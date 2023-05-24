Search icon
WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2023 released at wbresults.nic.in, 89.25% students pass

WBCHSE declares Class 12 Result 2023 with outstanding 89.25 percent pass percentage.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has finally declared the long-awaited Class 12 Result for the year 2023, unveiling a remarkable achievement with an outstanding pass percentage of 89.25 per cent. This remarkable feat is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and unwavering determination of the students who underwent the rigorous West Bengal class 12 examination.

West Bengal Class 12 results for 2023 are now available online at wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in. To access their results, students need to enter their roll number and download the West Bengal 12th result. This year, a total of 8,52,444 students appeared for the Class 12 exam, out of which 8,24,891 students successfully passed. The pass percentage for girls is 81.26 per cent, while boys achieved an impressive 91.86 per cent pass rate.

The original mark sheets, pass certificates, and other relevant documentation will be delivered to the heads of the respective institutions or their designated representatives through distribution camps on May 31, 2023, beginning at 11 a.m. In the previous year, 6,36,875 students cleared the Class 12 exams, with 90.19 per cent being boys and 86.58 per cent being girls.

Read more: West Bengal HS Result 2023 announced; check online via websites, SMS, DigiLocker or app

