WBBSE releases WB Class 10 Board Exam 2023 date sheet: Check complete schedule for WBBSE Madhyamika Pariksha here

WB Class 10th Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the date sheet for WBBSE Madhyamika Pariksha for both regular and external at the official website-- wbbse.wb.gov.in. The WB Class 10 exam will is scheduled to begin on February 23 and will end on March 4. The WB 10th Board exam 2023 will be conducted for three hours and fifteen minutes.

WB Class 10 Board Exam 2022: Complete date sheet

Thursday, 23-02-2023-- First Languages Friday, 24-02-2023-- Second Languages Saturday, 25-02-2023-- Geography Monday, 27-02-2023-- History Tuesday, 28-02-2022-- Life Science Thursday, 02-03-2023-- Mathematics Friday, 03-03-2023-- Physical Science Saturday,04-03-2023-- Optional Elective Subjects

The Physical Education and Social Service exam will be conducted on March 6, 9, 10, and 11, 2023. The work education will be held from on March 28, 29, 30, 31, and April 1, 2023. Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Nepali, Odia, Gurmukhi (Punjabi), Telugu, Tamil, Urdu, and Santali are among the first languages paper.

