Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

WBBSE releases WB Class 10 Board Exam 2023 date sheet: Check complete schedule for WBBSE Madhyamika Pariksha here

WBBSE has released the date sheet for WB Class 10 board exam 2023 at the official website wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 09:03 PM IST

WBBSE releases WB Class 10 Board Exam 2023 date sheet: Check complete schedule for WBBSE Madhyamika Pariksha here
WB Class 10th Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the date sheet for WBBSE Madhyamika Pariksha for both regular and external at the official website-- wbbse.wb.gov.in. The WB Class 10 exam will is scheduled to begin on February 23 and will end on March 4. The WB 10th Board exam 2023 will be conducted for three hours and fifteen minutes. 

WB Class 10 Board Exam 2022: Complete date sheet 

  1. Thursday, 23-02-2023-- First Languages
  2. Friday, 24-02-2023-- Second Languages
  3. Saturday, 25-02-2023-- Geography
  4. Monday, 27-02-2023-- History
  5. Tuesday, 28-02-2022-- Life Science
  6. Thursday, 02-03-2023-- Mathematics
  7. Friday, 03-03-2023-- Physical Science
  8. Saturday,04-03-2023-- Optional Elective Subjects

The Physical Education and Social Service exam will be conducted on March 6, 9, 10, and 11, 2023. The work education will be held from on March 28, 29, 30, 31, and April 1, 2023. Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Nepali, Odia, Gurmukhi (Punjabi), Telugu, Tamil, Urdu, and Santali are among the first languages paper.

Read: Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2022 Registration begins at upneet.gov.in: Here's how to apply

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar drops new poster, announces film's release date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.