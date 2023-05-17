WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: WB Class 10 Board result to be declared on this date, Check time, direct link, and more

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 will be declared on May 19th as per the announcement by WB Education Minister Bratya Basu. WBBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023 will be released at the official website-- wbbse.org. Basu, making the announcement on Twitted, "19th May, 2023, Friday, 10 am, the Results of Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 shall be declared by WBBSE."

WB Class 10th Board Result 2023: Date and time

The West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023 will be released first via a press conference at 10 am on May 19th. The result will be released on the official website at 12 noon for candidates to check.

Read: Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2023: Check date, time, direct link to check Odisha matriculate exam results here

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: How to check