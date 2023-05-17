Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: WB Class 10 Board result to be declared on this date, Check time, direct link, and more

WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2023 will be declared on May 19.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: WB Class 10 Board result to be declared on this date, Check time, direct link, and more
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 will be declared on May 19th as per the announcement by WB Education Minister Bratya Basu. WBBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023 will be released at the official website-- wbbse.org. Basu, making the announcement on Twitted, "19th May, 2023, Friday, 10 am, the Results of Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 shall be declared by WBBSE."

WB Class 10th Board Result 2023: Date and time 

The West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023 will be released first via a press conference at 10 am on May 19th. The result will be released on the official website at 12 noon for candidates to check. 

Read: Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2023: Check date, time, direct link to check Odisha matriculate exam results here

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: How to check 

  • Go to the official website- wbbse.org
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the WB 10th result 2023 link
  • A new login page would open
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth or other details, as prompted
  • Access the marksheet and download the same
  • Take print out for the future references. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Step inside India cricketer Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's luxurious Rs 64 crore apartment
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023: Know how to check result through SMS, websites
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.