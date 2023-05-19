WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 shortly at wbresults.nic.in, know how to check marksheet

Search icon
WBBSE to shortly announce WB Madhyamik Result 2023.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 09:51 AM IST

Results for the WB Madhyamik Result 2023 for Class 10 to be announced today at 10 am. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the results at the official website. You can find the result online on the official website, wbresults.nic.in. Just enter your WBBSE roll number and date of birth to access your WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik result 2023. Once the WB nic madhyamik result 2023 is out, you can download it.

Besides the online option, you can also check your WB Madhyamik result 2023 through SMS by sending a message to a specific number. The wbresults.nic.in Madhyamik result 2023 is provisional, and you'll need to collect your mark sheet later. The WBBSE Madhyamik exams took place from February 23 to March 4, 2023, and the result will include your marks and grades. Additionally, the board will announce the WBBSE Madhyamik PPR, PPS result 2023.

Here are the important dates related to the WB Board 10th Result 2023:

• Exam Dates: February 23 to March 4, 2023

• Madhyamik Result 2023 Date WB Board: May 19, 2023

• Re-evaluation Result: June 2023

• 10th Compartment Result: July 2023

To check the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023 online, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website; wbresults.nic.in 2023 madhyamik result.

2. On the homepage, click on the 'West Bengal Madhyamik result 2023 WB Board' link.

3. Enter your Roll number and date of birth.

4. Click 'Submit' to view your Madhyamik WBBSE result 2023.

5. It's a good idea to save a printout or take a screenshot of the Madhyamik result 2023 West Bengal Board for future reference.

Alternatively, you can check your West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha Result 2023 through SMS. After the result is declared, send a message in this format: WB 10 [space] roll number to 56070 / 56263. WBBSE will send the detailed madhyamik result 2023 to your mobile number.

