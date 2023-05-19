Search icon
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 today: DIRECT LINK to download West Bengal Class 10 result online

As per a PTI, a total of 6,98,628 students appeared for the Madhyamik or Class 10 final exam in West Bengal this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 08:30 AM IST

File photo

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be declaring WB Class 10 Madhyamik results today, May 19. WBBSE Madhyamik result will be declared at 10 am. Once released, WBBSE Madhyamik results can be downloaded through the official website, wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. 

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu confirmed the WB Madhyamik result 2023 date and time. 

WBBSE Madhyamik or HS exam results will be announced in a press conference today along with names of toppers, pass percentage, attendance in the exam, etc. 

WBBSC Class 10th result 2023: List of official websites

  • wbresults.nic.in
  • wbbse.wb.gov.in

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023: Steps to download scorecard 

  • Visit the official site of WBBSE on wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in.
  • go to the West Bengal 10th Result 2023 link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a print copy for further need

