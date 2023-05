File photo

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the WB Class 10 Madhyamik results. WBBSE Madhyamik results can be downloaded through the official website, wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in.

As per a PTI, a total of 6,98,628 students appeared for the Madhyamik or Class 10 final exam in West Bengal this year.

WBBSC Class 10th result 2023: List of official websites

wbresults.nic.in

wbbse.wb.gov.in

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023: Steps to download scorecard