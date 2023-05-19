WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 DECLARED at wbresults.nic.in, direct link, pass percentage, topper list here

The highly anticipated WB Madhyamik result 2023 was officially announced today, May 19 at 10 am by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Students eagerly awaited the outcome of their hard work and dedication. The direct link to access the West Bengal 10th result 2023 will be made available at 12 noon, adding to the anticipation and excitement.

Devdutta Majhi has emerged as the shining star, securing the top position in the WBBSE result 2023 with an outstanding score of 99.57% or 697 marks. This remarkable achievement is a testament to Devdutta's commitment and academic prowess.

To check their individual results, students can visit the official WB Madhyamik result website, wbresults.nic.in. It is important to have the roll number and date of birth on hand to successfully log in and view the West Bengal Madhyamik 2023 result.

