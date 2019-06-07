WBBSE class 10 Madhyamik Exam 2020: Full schedule released

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released the schedule for Madhyamik Examination for next year, 2020. According to schedule released by the Education Board, the exam will commence on February 18. This year, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education took a break from their usual convention of releasing exam schedule for next year during publication of result. But this was not the case this time.

On 20th May, results for Madhyamik Pariksha 2019 were published but the schedule for next year wasn't released. However, a fortnight later, the schedule has been published.

The exams will go on from 18th February to 27th February

18th February: First language

19th February: Second language

20th February: Geography

22nd February: History

24th February: Mathematics

25th February: Physical Science

26th February:Life Science

27th February: Optional Subject

Keeping with the tradition, board has given a day's break before the Maths exam and History exam. Often most students are tensed about these two subjects owing to myriad challenges.

About West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE):

The Board of Secondary Education was established in 1951 under an Act of the State Legislature called the West Bengal Secondary Education Act of 1950.

The operational ambit of the Board has increased manifold over the years. In 1951 the Board started its journey with 1270 high schools taken over from Calcutta University which increased to 2312 by the end of 1963 and to more than 8000 by the, end of 1975 including some schools outside the territorial jurisdiction of the State. Presently the Board is handling around 10238 numbers of schools.

With the increase in the number of recognised schools, the examinees appearing in the Secondary Examination (School Leaving Examination with a general syllabus) have increased. In 1952, the Board handled only 42000 examinees, which increased to more than five lakhs in 1976 and in 2006 this figure jumped to nearly 8 lakhs.