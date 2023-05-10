WBBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023: When, how and where to check? details inside

WB Class 10 Result 2023| Photo: PTI

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced the date for WB Madhyamik Result 2023. The WB Class 10th results will be declared on May 19, 2023, at 10 am. Candidates who appeared for the WB Class 10 Board exam 2023 will be able to check the results on the official site of WBBSE-- wbbse.wb.gov.in and also on wbresults.nic.in.

The result date and time were confirmed by Bratya Basu, West Bengal Education Minister on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “19th May 2023, Friday, 10 AM the Results of Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 shall be declared by WBBSE.”

Read: DNA verified: Reality of circular claiming CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 date revealed

WB Class 10 board examinations were held between February 23 to March 4, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. The duration of the examination was three hours for all papers and fifteen minutes was given for reading the question paper.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: How to check