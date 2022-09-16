Search icon
WB SET 2023: Registration deadline extended till Sept 18, know how to apply at wbcsconline.in

The WB SET 2023 will be conducted on January 8, 2023, in 33 subjects at selected test centres of different districts in the state.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 01:43 PM IST

West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has extended the last date for the online registration for the West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) 2023. Interested candidates can apply for SET 2023 through the official website wbcsconline.in till September 18, 2022 till 12 midnight.

Earlier, the last date to apply was September 15. “The date for ONLINE APPLICATION for 24th SET has been extended till 18th September 2022 at 12 midnight.” reads the official notice. 

The WB SET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023, in 33 subjects at selected test centres of different districts in the state. WB SET 2023 will have two papers and both the papers will consist of only objective-type questions.

Steps to apply for WB SET 2023:
Visit official website wbcsconline.in
Click on the apply for STATE ELIGIBILITY TEST 2023
Fill Exam Details, Personal Details, Qualification Details, Upload Documents
Pay fee and submit application
Download form and take a printout

Exam Fee
For the general category, the fee is Rs 1,200, for SC, ST, PwD and for transgender candidates is Rs 300 and Rs 600 for OBC and EWS candidates.

WB SET 2023: Notification

