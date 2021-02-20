WB Police Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 9720 posts, here's direct link

In urgent news for those who want to get recruited into the state police, the application forms for various posts in the West Bengal police are going to get closed today (February 20). The interested candidates should make sure to complete and submit their application forms today. The vacant positions under the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) are that of Constable, Lady Constable, Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector of Police (Unarmed Branch), and Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch).

Out of the total 9720 vacancies in the West Bengal Police, 8632 vacancies are for the Constable positions and the rest of the 1088 vacancies are for the Sub-Inspector posts. The interested candidates can apply for the West Bengal Police Recruitment 2021 online on the official website: wbpolice.gov.in.

Here's how to apply for the position of Constables and Sub-Inspectors in the West Bengal police:

-The candidates should first visit the official website for West Bengal Police Recruitment 2021 applications: wbpolice.gov.in

-The interested candidates should submit all their details and credentials required in the application form

-The candidates will be required to upload a scanned photograph and their signature as well

-The candidates can then pay the processing fees of the application through digital payment modes like Debit/Credit cards or Net banking

This is the direct link to apply online for the post of Constables and Sub-Inspectors in the West Bengal Police.

Those candidates who want to apply offline can do so by downloading the application form of the West Bengal Police Recruitment 2021 from the official website: wbpolice.gov.in. They can select the post they want to apply for, fill in their application form, and send it to the address mentioned for the same.

As for the application fees for the recruitment, it is Rs 170 for the post of Constable for all categories except the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). For SCs and STs, it is Rs 20. For the post of Sub-Inspector, the application fees for all other categories except SCs and STs is Rs 270. It is Rs 20 for candidates belonging to SCs and STs.

The interested candidates should note that they should be between 18 to 17 years to be eligible for the post of Constable. The candidates need to be between 20 and 27 years to be eligible to become Sub-Inspectors.