WB Police Recruitment 2021: Know last date to apply for 9720 constable, SI posts

WB Police Recruitment 2021: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has invited applications for the posts of Constable, Lady Constable, Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector of Police (Unarmed Branch), and Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch).

There are 9720 vacancies for these posts and interested candidates can apply for WB Police Recruitment 2021 either online or offline. The last date for application is February 20. Out of the 9720 vacancies, 8632 are for Constable Posts and 1088 for Sub Inspector Posts.

After filling the online application form successfully, candidates will be called for West Bengal Police Sub Inspector Prelims Exam or West Bengal Police Constable Prelims Exam.

Important Dates:Start date of application- January 22, 2021Last date for application- February 20, 2021

Total Vacancies- 9720Constable - 7440Lady Constable - 1192SI of Police (Unarmed Branch) - 753Lady SI of Police (Unarmed Branch) - 150SI of Police (Armed Branch) - 185

SalaryWB Police Sub Inspector Salary: Pay Scale of Level-10 in the pay matrix (Rs. 32,100 - Rs. 82,900)WB Police Constable Salary: Level-6 in the pay matrix (Rs. 22,700 - Rs. 58,500)

Educational QualificationSub Inspector of Police- Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent.Constable- Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

The applicant must be able to read, write and speak in Bengali Language. Age LimitConstable- For the post of constable the age limit is from 18 to 27 Years.SI of Police- For the post of constable the age limit is from 20 to 27 Years.

How to ApplyOnline- Interested candidates can apply on the official website 'wbpolice.gov.in'. The candidate would be required to fill their information and upload a scanned photograph and signature. The processing fees of the application can be made through an online payment gateway using Debit cards, Credit cards, or Net banking.

Click here for direct link to apply online for the post of constable and Sub-Inspector

Offline- The form for offline application must be downloaded from the official website 'wbpolice.gov.in'. The applicant can select the post he or she wishes to apply for.

Click here for direct link to apply offline for the post of constable and Sub-Inspector

Application FeeConstable- All categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only) - Rs. 170/-SC and ST (West Bengal only) - Rs 20/-

Sub-InspectorAll categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only) - Rs. 270/-SC and ST (West Bengal only) - Rs 20/-