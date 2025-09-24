WB NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment result OUT; know how to check, download, direct link, more details here

What is cloud seeding? Delhi to launch its first-ever artificial rain; check date
Why Bangladesh captain Litton Das is missing from IND vs BAN Super Four clash?
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi makes BIG statement ahead of Bihar polls: 'Willing to join...'
EXPOSED! Pakistan's textbooks twist Operation Sindoor, paints India as 'aggressor pleading for peace after...'
Shaheen Afridi backs Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan's provocative celebrations in IND-PAK match, issues bold challenge to Team India
Meet man, started with Rs 10,000 salary, worked with Sunil Mittal, later founded company worth Rs 1500000000, his company is...
On sidelines of UNGA, Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif urges IMF to consider flood impact on country's economy: 'Steadily making progress...'
Viral video: Russian woman dances to Rajasthani folk song dedicated to her; WATCH
Pahalgam terror attack: Man, who helped LeT terrorists, arrested
Aamir Khan, Salman Khan faced problems while shooting Andaz Apna Apna; they bonded when Salman supported Aamir during...
EDUCATION
WB NEET UG seat allotment result is out after the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) released it on its official website. The committee released the allotment list for Round 2 on September 24, 2025. Candidates can check their results from the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.
WB NEET UG seat allotment result is out after the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) released it on its official website. The committee released the allotment list for Round 2 on September 24, 2025, Wednesday. Candidates can check their results from the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in. It is mandatory for the candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round to complete the reporting process between September 24 and September 27, 2025. That is, they have been given three days.
According to the released notice, candidates must show their original documents at the allotted college, pay the requisite fees, and execute the bond at their respective institutions. If any candidate fails to report at the given time, in the period between Sept 24 and Sept 27, their seats will be straightforwardly cancelled.
If the students have been allotted different colleges from their earlier ones, they would have to retrieve their deposited documents and fees from their last allotted college. They are also required to submit their relieving letter from the earlier college before reporting to the new college. To submit this, the deadline of September 27 remains the same.
Follow these steps to check the WB NEET UG seat allotment result
-Visit the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.
-Click on WB NEET 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 link available on the home page.
-A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.