EDUCATION

WB NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment result OUT; know how to check, download, direct link, more details here

WB NEET UG seat allotment result is out after the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) released it on its official website. The committee released the allotment list for Round 2 on September 24, 2025. Candidates can check their results from the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 06:51 PM IST

WB NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment result OUT; know how to check, download, direct link, more details here
WB NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment result OUT, check official website for results
WB NEET UG seat allotment result is out after the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) released it on its official website. The committee released the allotment list for Round 2 on September 24, 2025, Wednesday. Candidates can check their results from the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in. It is mandatory for the candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round to complete the reporting process between September 24 and September 27, 2025. That is, they have been given three days.

According to the released notice, candidates must show their original documents at the allotted college, pay the requisite fees, and execute the bond at their respective institutions. If any candidate fails to report at the given time, in the period between Sept 24 and Sept 27, their seats will be straightforwardly cancelled.

If the students have been allotted different colleges from their earlier ones, they would have to retrieve their deposited documents and fees from their last allotted college. They are also required to submit their relieving letter from the earlier college before reporting to the new college. To submit this, the deadline of September 27 remains the same.

How to check WB NEET UG seat allotment result 2025?

Follow these steps to check the WB NEET UG seat allotment result

-Visit the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.

-Click on WB NEET 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 link available on the home page.

-A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
