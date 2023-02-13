Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

WB Madhyamik Exam 2023: WBBSE Class 10 exam admit card to be released today

Students can collect their admit cards from schools from February 15 onwards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

WB Madhyamik Exam 2023: WBBSE Class 10 exam admit card to be released today
File photo

WB Madhyamik Exam 2023: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) to release Madhyamik Pariksha or Class 10 final examination, 2023 admit card today, February 13. According to the board, admit cards to be distributed at camp offices from 11 am to 5 pm.

WB Madhyamik Exam 2023 admit card will be available for download on the board website, wbbse.wb.gov.in, or collect it from camp offices. The admit card will be providedm by the schools.

Students can collect their admit cards from schools February 15 onwards.

WB Madhyamik exams 2023 are scheduled to be held from February 23 to March 4. The History paper, earlier scheduled for February 27, has been rescheduled to March 1.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ananya Panday sizzles in hot bikinis in her latest photo dump, see viral pics
Promise Day 2023: From Can’t help falling in love to A Thousand Years, romantic songs to dedicate to your partner
Meet MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir | Exclusive
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
Valentine's Week 2023: Recreate these B-town inspired looks for your perfect Valentine's Day date
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Jaya Bachchan points her finger at VP Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha, sparks backlash
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.