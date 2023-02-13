WB Madhyamik Exam 2023: WBBSE Class 10 exam admit card to be released today

File photo

WB Madhyamik Exam 2023: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) to release Madhyamik Pariksha or Class 10 final examination, 2023 admit card today, February 13. According to the board, admit cards to be distributed at camp offices from 11 am to 5 pm.

WB Madhyamik Exam 2023 admit card will be available for download on the board website, wbbse.wb.gov.in, or collect it from camp offices. The admit card will be providedm by the schools.

Students can collect their admit cards from schools February 15 onwards.

WB Madhyamik exams 2023 are scheduled to be held from February 23 to March 4. The History paper, earlier scheduled for February 27, has been rescheduled to March 1.