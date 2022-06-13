WB government extends summer vacation for 10 days

West Bengal school summer vacation extended

The West Bengal government declared an extension of the school summer vacation in state-run and state-aided schools for another 10 days till June 26 in view of “extreme heatwave conditions”.

In a notification, Principal Secretary (Education) said that this decision was taken after considering the safety of students. The notice comes a day after the death of three elderly pilgrims during a religious function at Panihati due to heat.

“With regard to declaring summer vacation in the schools due to extreme heatwave conditions, as reports of a few death cases due to heat and humidity have been received, the competent authority has decided to extend the summer vacation….” the government release said.

The notice was issued to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education. The summer vacation in schools had already been extended from mid-April, owing to the hot and humid conditions.

(With inputs from PTI)

